2017 NAFEMS World Congress Keynotes Announced

NAFEMS, the international association for the engineering modeling, analysis and simulation community, recently announced its slate of keynote and invited speakers for its 2017 World Congress.

Keynote speakers and presentations include:

Steven A. Chisholm Boeing Commercial Airplanes : Smarter Testing Through Simulation for Efficient Design and Attainment of Regulatory Compliance

Georg N. Duda Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin: Mechano Biology of Tissue Regeneration

David Ewins Imperial College London : On the Balance and Integration of Simulation and Test in Engineering Structural Dynamics

Dirk Ruschmeier Porsche AG : Simulation Data Management – The Next Challenges

Barna Szabó Engineering Software Research & Development : On the Formulation and Application of Design Rules

Representing industry and academic organizations from around the globe, the speakers will lend their experience, knowledge and insights from their respective work in the simulation and analysis field to the proceedings in Stockholm, Sweden, June 11-14, 2017.

Focused on engineering analysis, modeling and simulation, and its impact on industry and beyond, the international forum will feature dedicated tracks on all aspects of simulation, as well as masterclasses, workshops and training courses, and a social program.

For more information, visit NAFEMS.

Sources: Press materials received from the organization and additional information gleaned from the organization’s website.