Kisters North America Updates 3DViewStation Desktop

Kisters North America has released version 2017 of its 3DViewStation Desktop, a 3D CAD viewer and universal viewer for engineers and designers. The new version features several updates, including better rendering performance and rendering quality, according to a company news release.

3DViewStation ships with current and mature importers for a range of 3D and 2D formats, including Catia, NX, Creo, SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge, Inventor, JT, 3D-PDF, STEP, DWG, DXF, DWF, MS Office and more, the company said.

“The goal of the 2017 release was to ensure that even ultra large assemblies can be rendered fluently on average to small PCs with standard onboard graphics accelerators,” said Jim Eardly, Kisters North America sales manager. “Using 3DViewStation’s progressive load and rendering, there are no long wait times during load of large assemblies. And users will experience smooth rotation and zoom.”

For more information, visit Kisters.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.