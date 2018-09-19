3D Center Launches 3D Printing Platform via Collaboration with 3YOURMIND

3D Center, a Swedish distributor of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion machines operating across the entire Scandinavian region, launches its new 3D printing platform, aimed at providing simpler access to industrial 3D printing for B2B customers. With the launch of its platform, 3D Center is joining 3YOURMIND in a mission to promote more use of additive manufacturing in the Nordic countries. This will also enable customers to test additive manufacturing technology before investing in their own machinery, and picking up orders from different locations according to customers’ preferences.

“In our trajectory, we have worked with many diverse applications, from machinery parts to architecture and final products. With the implementation of this platform, we aim to widen our operations to even more sectors, as we see all the advantages this technology can offer them. We’re able to reach more customers, provide them deeper access to our expertise, and in the process promote 3D printing even further,” says Ulf Qviberg, CEO, 3D Center.

Customers can place orders in the 3D center platform by simply uploading a file, checking its printability and choosing a material and technology. An instant quote is generated and the customer then chooses a pickup location. The entire process takes just a few clicks and can be completed in minutes.

“We’re proud to continue strengthening our presence in the Nordic countries and to work alongside experienced partners like 3D Center. We’re seeing how AM is revolutionizing the industry almost daily and will continue to support its adoption by providing solutions that simplify and optimize 3D production processes,” says Krystian Pawełczyk, key account manager, 3YOURMIND.

3D Center is a reseller of hardware for additive manufacturing operating in the Nordics.

For more info, visit 3D Center and 3YOURMIND.

