3D Hybrid Solutions & Multiax Launch Metal 3D Printer

3D Hybrid Solutions Inc., has set up a joint venture with Multiax to offer a metal 3D printer. The collaboration with Multiax offers a printable and machine-able space in excess of 500 cubic meters.

“Hybrid manufacturing is the future for medium to large-scale metal additive manufacturing,” says Karl Hranka, founder, 3D Hybrid Solutions.

3D Hybrid Solutions also is now offering its Multi-Metal Printing Tool for nearly any CNC machine including five axis mills and lathes.

For more info, visit 3D Hybrid Solutions Inc., and Multiax.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.