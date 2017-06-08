3D Platform Collaborating with Fused Filament Fabrication Producers

3D Platform (3DP) has established a collaboration between several industry producers of fused filament fabrication (FFF) equipment and filament.
As other companies begin to enter the larger diameter filament market, 3DP says it foresees the possibility of issues for customers and companies as everyone “races to develop and announce their own material and extruders.” 3D Platform plans to provide “open-market” solutions and plans to work with other equipment and material manufacturers to develop standards around the larger materials. As there is no ISO, ASTM, etc. committee that covers these topics, 3DP and its collaborators aim to develop the standards together.
The following companies, to date, have expressed interest in participating in this collaboration project: E3D, Titan Robotics, Ultimaker, 3DXTech, Essentium, MakeShaper, PolyMaker, and Push Plastic.
Equipment manufacturers, filament producers, standards organizations, universities, or individual experts within this specific subset of the Additive Industry are invited to join this collaborative effort. To request more information, visit 3D Platform.
