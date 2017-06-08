3D Platform Collaborating with Fused Filament Fabrication Producers

3D Platform (3DP) has established a collaboration between several industry producers of fused filament fabrication (FFF) equipment and filament.

As other companies begin to enter the larger diameter filament market, 3DP says it foresees the possibility of issues for customers and companies as everyone “races to develop and announce their own material and extruders.” 3D Platform plans to provide “open-market” solutions and plans to work with other equipment and material manufacturers to develop standards around the larger materials. As there is no ISO, ASTM, etc. committee that covers these topics, 3DP and its collaborators aim to develop the standards together.