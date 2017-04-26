3D Platform HFA Extruders Deliver 3D Prints, Faster

3D Platform has produced a high-flow air-cooled (HFA) extruder with a number of new features.

According to the company, the extruder:

has a gear reduction transmission that prevents filament stripping and slipping;

prints layer resolutions down to 50 microns;

comes standard with the 3DP 300 Series WorkbenchPro and as an available upgrade option with the 100 Series WorkTable and 200 Series WorkbenchClassic;

features nozzle sizes of o 0.4 mm (minimum), o 0.6 mm (standard) o 2.5 mm (maximum); and

provides continuous duty cycle for commercial digital manufacturing environments.

“Our new line of quick-swap dual extruder heads deliver high quality 3D prints and are independently controlled for speed and extruded material amounts,” says Jonathan Schroeder, president of 3D Platform.

To learn more, visit 3D Platform.