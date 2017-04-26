3D Platform Launches WorkTable Large Format Printer

3D Platform (3DP) has introduced its 100 Series WorkTable 3D printer.

“Our WorkTable 100 Series is designed for smaller businesses, schools, and entry-level designers looking to implement large-format, industrial strength 3D printing into their projects, but at a lower entry cost,” says Jonathan Schroeder, president of 3D Platform.

The WorkTable features the same build area size and mechanical features as the Workbench Classic at an entry-level price point under $15,000.

Additional features include the following, according to 3D Platform:

Build area – The 1mx1mx.5m build area features a build volume of .5m 3 with a mechanical bed leveling system and marker frame.

with a mechanical bed leveling system and marker frame. Volcano extruder comes standard with the WorkTable and is available as a single or dual head with a material consumption of .08 kg/hr.

HFA extruder – Optional, the HFA extruder is twice as fast as the first-generation Workbench extruder with a .16 kg/hr. material consumption rate.

Layer resolution – down to 100 microns (.038 in.).

Controls come standard with an LCD display, an 8-bit, 16 MHz ATmega 2560 processor, and 8KB RAM.

Motors come standard with a step motor. Customers have the option to upgrade toSurePrintTM Servo Technology, which delivers print quality and cuts print time in half.

Enclosure compatibility – New enclosures for the complete Workbench family maintaintemperature controls to produce better prints.

Open-market advantage – Save up to 90% using open-market materials and softwarewith a low purchase price and low operating costs.

For more info, visit 3D Platform.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.