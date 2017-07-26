3D Print Certified Aircraft Interior Parts

Stratasys Ltd. has announced the Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution for 3D printing aircraft interior parts that meet stringent FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) requirements. The solution is now undergoing a qualification program under FAA oversight at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), part of the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University.

“NIAR has been commissioned to develop the framework that would include polymer additive manufacturing under the NCAMP umbrella,” said Paul Jonas, director of technology development, Special Programs, Wichita State University, in a press statement provided by Stratasys. “The first part that you make has to be equivalent to the hundredth part, to the thousandth part, to the part you make 10 years from now in order to be good enough to be certified for the FAA. And that’s what’s so powerful about the NCAMP process.”

The basis of the Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution is Stratasys’ Certified ULTEM 9085 resin 3D printed by a new version of the Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the company’s largest-capacity FDM (fused deposition modeling) additive manufacturing system. This new Fortus 900mc configuration features specialized hardware and software to deliver highly repeatable mechanical properties, according to the company. Among the other components of the solution are new model and support tips (T16A) and an Equivalency Toolkit to calibrate and validate the Fortus 900mc’s operation and accompanying process control documents with instructions to carry out the calibration and validation procedure.

Certified ULTEM 9085 resin is a strong, lightweight thermoplastic that meets aerospace flame, smoke and toxicity (FST) regulations (FAR 25.863), according to Stratasys. It differs from standard ULTEM 9085 in that Certified ULTEM 9085 filament is produced in smaller batches, receives more frequent testing and is accompanied by additional documentation, explains Stratasys. Documentation includes a material specification governing the production of Certified ULTEM 9085 filament as well as a process specification for using the material to build parts on the Fortus 900mc. A design allowables dataset (NCAMP-approved B-Basis) documents the material properties of Certified ULTEM 9085 when printed with the Aircraft Interiors edition of the Fortus 900mc.

The new Stratasys Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution also provides material and process traceability for compliance with major global airworthiness regulations. The qualification test program now under way is expected to be completed by September 2017, with publication of the final NCAMP qualification report to follow.

“Until now, the process of achieving FAA certification for 3D printing has been limiting the adoption of additive manufacturing in aviation. There have been limited specialized solutions and statistical datasets available to support this complex process,” said Scott Sevcik, head of Aerospace, Defense and Automotive Solutions, Stratasys, in a press statement. “With the new Stratasys Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution, we are removing major obstacles and making it much easier to 3D print airworthy parts, improving repeatability and performance.”

The Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution is available for pre-order and will be widely released at the conclusion of the test program, according to Stratasys. Stratasys will assist customers in qualifying their Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution for equivalency with the NCAMP statistical dataset. Current users of the Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer interested in the Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution can purchase a system upgrade, which also includes material and documentation support, according to the company.

