3D-Printed Grippers Enhance Effectiveness of Packaging Machines

Posted by: admin in New Products, Prototype/Manufacture January 15, 2018

Developed by 3D printing, plastic grippers made of igus tribo-filaments are reportedly up to 85% cheaper and 70% faster to manufacture than their metal counterparts.

igus offers optimized 3D print filaments for 3D printing. The high-performance plastics are optimized for wear and friction, and CAD data is available for the products, the company reports.

3D-printed plastic grippers made of the tribological plastic iglide I150 can reportedly save up to 70 percent manufacturing time, igus reports. Image courtesy of igus GmbH.

The individual components of a gripper are exposed to constant wear. Metallic components have to be constantly replaced or lubricated to withstand the wear. Not only are iglide grippers more cost-effective and quick to produce, but they are also lighter than metal grippers, igus reports. igus has filaments available to accommodate a wide variety of application requirements. Compared to standard materials such as polylactide (PLA), the high-performance plastics from igus are wear-resistant and can be processed on all standard 3D printers.

For more info, visit igus.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

