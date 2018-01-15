3D-Printed Grippers Enhance Effectiveness of Packaging Machines

Developed by 3D printing, plastic grippers made of igus tribo-filaments are reportedly up to 85% cheaper and 70% faster to manufacture than their metal counterparts.

igus offers optimized 3D print filaments for 3D printing. The high-performance plastics are optimized for wear and friction, and CAD data is available for the products, the company reports.

The individual components of a gripper are exposed to constant wear. Metallic components have to be constantly replaced or lubricated to withstand the wear. Not only are iglide grippers more cost-effective and quick to produce, but they are also lighter than metal grippers, igus reports. igus has filaments available to accommodate a wide variety of application requirements. Compared to standard materials such as polylactide (PLA), the high-performance plastics from igus are wear-resistant and can be processed on all standard 3D printers.

