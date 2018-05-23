3D Printer for Professional Workflows

Ultimaker recently unveiled the newest member of its professional 3D printer portfolio, the Ultimaker S5. Described as fully optimized to fit into existing workflows, the Ultimaker S5 offers a large build volume and can handle printing functional prototypes, manufacturing tools and end-use parts, the company reports. In related news, Ultimaker announced a new material and the availability of a mobile app.

The Ultimaker S5, its developer says, is designed for professional users requiring full geometrical freedom capabilities, industrial-grade material properties, repeatability, high uptime and an integrated workflow. To that end, the system provides fully integrated hardware, software and materials configuration as well as optimal settings alignment.

Additionally, the Ultimaker S5 provides such operator features as a 4.7-in. full-color, touchscreen interface, a see-through, tinted-glass front enclosure, frame lights that provide visual feedback and a live camera monitoring system that’s accessible from the desktop as well as through an app.

The Ultimaker S5 leverages FFF (fused filament fabrication) 3D print build technology and provides a build speed that averages less than 24 mm3 per second. Features include a 12.99×9.45×11.81-in. (330x240x300 mm) build volume, dual extrusion printheads and enhanced bed-leveling that, Ultimaker says, ensures a “perfect” first layer and continuously compensates the print bed while printing. Layer resolution ranges from 150 to 60 microns to 600 to 20 microns, depending on the nozzle deployed.

The Ultimaker S5 model introduces to the Ultimaker 3D printer lineup an improved feeder system with a filament flow sensor that automatically pauses when materials run out and then resumes printing after material reloads. The Ultimaker S5 can print a range of materials from PLA (polylactic acid) to advanced engineering plastics like nylon and PC (polycarbonate).

Miscellaneous features include Wi-Fi, LAN as well as USB port connectivity, swappable print cores and an ergonomic locking lever for facilitating loading, unloading and changing materials. The Ultimaker is equipped with a heated glass build plate and, the company adds, a heated aluminum build plate will be offered in fall 2018. With Bowden tubes and filament spool holder, the unit’s 19.5x23x30.70-in. (495x585x780 mm) the footprint enables users to shelf- or rack mount the Ultimaker S5. The system weighs 45.41 lbs. (20.6 kg).

The Ultimaker S5 is supplied with the company’s Ultimaker Cura print preparation and Cura Connect 3D printer management software solutions. The software supports Linux, MacOS and Windows operating systems and offers plug-in support for SOLIDWORKS and NX. Ultimaker Cura supports STL, OBJ, X3D, 3MF, BMP, GIF, JPG and PNG file types as well as G, GCODE, GCODE.gz, UFP printable formats.

Ultimaker’s two other new products are:

Ultimaker Tough PLA: A technical PLA filament optimized for printing models at larger sizes for such applications as functional prototyping, tooling and manufacturing aids, with no delamination or warping. This machinable material is said to provide toughness similar to ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) thermoplastic and to be less brittle than standard PLA.

Ultimaker App: The Ultimaker App allows users stay updated on a 3D print’s progress from a smartphone or tablet. The free Ultimaker App notifies users when a print job is ready or when a printer needs special attention or maintenance. The Ultimaker App is available for Android and iOS smart devices. It also works with the company’s Ultimaker 3 printer.

“The time needed to configure this new 3D printer is lower than ever, which allows users to fully focus on the creation of functional prototypes, larger objects and other designs and models that require full geometrical design freedom capabilities,” says Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker, in a press statement. “Combined with our continuously updated software and our global sales and service network, we have made local digital manufacturing a reality.”

The Ultimaker S5 and Ultimaker Tough PLA are available now through Ultimaker’s network of global partners. Pricing for the Ultimaker S5 starts at $5,995 while Tough PLA starts at $49.95 for 750 g, according to the Ultimaker website.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.