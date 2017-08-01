3D Printing Metals Market May Be Worth $12B in 2028

Analysts predict the 3D printing metals market will be worth $12B in 2028. This rapid growth is analyzed and implications evaluated in the latest market intelligence report from IDTechEx Research’s “3D Printing Metals 2018-2028: Technology and Market Analysis.”

Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) remains the dominant printer technology by total installed base at the close of 2016 with an 84% market share; the remainder of the market is fragmented across the other four major technology types. Although other nascent metal printing technologies such as liquid metal deposition, metal + polymer filament extrusion and electroplating had not been commercialized in 2016, they stand to take significant market share over the medium to long term as they compete with established technologies on price and specification.

The total installed base for metal printers will continue to see a very strong CAGR of 23% between 2018 to 2028, analysts predict. In the long term, material revenues will grow at a significantly faster rate than for printers. This is due to a combination of customers seeking more cost-effective printers and materials suppliers catering to an installed printer base, the majority of which will still rely on some form of powdered metal feedstock. These key market growth drivers and restraints are discussed in the report.

“3D Printing Metals 2018-2028” shares insights into established metal 3D printer technologies, including direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), electron beam melting (EBM), directed energy deposition (DED) and binder jetting. Key technological capabilities, applicable markets, SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analyses and key manufacturers are discussed for each established printer type. In addition, this report offers a direct comparison of the technical specifications of new printers to be unveiled in 2017 to those which have already been commercialized by market incumbents.

Readers of this new report by IDTechEx will gain a view of the technologies, applications and markets of metal 3D printing. IDTechEx conducted exhaustive primary research with companies positioned throughout the entire 3D printing value chain for key insights into the trends impacting growth to 2028. Over 30 companies have been profiled.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.