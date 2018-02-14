3D Scanning Solution for Designers

FARO has introduced the FARO Design ScanArm 2.0, a turnkey 3D scan-to-CAD solution for 3D modeling, reverse engineering and similar CAD-based design applications as well as assignments as diverse as rapid prototyping, digital archiving and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul).

The company says that its next-generation Design ScanArm 2.0 delivers up to 25% improved system accuracy compared to its previous generation of articulated measurement arms. It adds that productivity is further enhanced with the addition of its FAROBlu Laser Line Probe HD (high definition), which incorporates advanced blue laser technology and provides rapid scanning of up to 600,000 points per second.

The Design ScanArm 2.0 is available in three maneuverable arm lengths: 8.2 ft. (2.5 m), 11.5 ft. (3.5 m) and 13.1 ft. (4 m), enabling end users to choose the model and range that fits with their specific design objectives. It’s also offered with the option of dual, hot-swappable batteries that can supply continuous operation wherever needed without the requirement for external power.

The Design ScanArm 2.0 offers a 25% overall weight reduction compared to earlier models, according to the company. The largest of these portable units weighs less than 22 lb. (10 kg); the 8.2-ft. model weighs 20.9 lb. (9.5 kg). This, combined with enhanced ergonomics, results in less operator fatigue, according to the company. As well, the improvements in operator comfort and the unit’s improved maneuverability “significantly increases productivity by facilitating continuous use over extended periods during the workday,” adds FARO.

For projects that require contact measurement, the Design ScanArm 2.0 offers an integrated kinematic intelligent probe system. This system includes a toolless quick release for fast probe connects and disconnects, which allows operators to transition quickly from contact to non-contact projects with minimal time and effort spent switching out or recalibrating probes, the company explains.

Some of the laser line probe specifications are 4.5 in. (115 mm) depth of field; effective scan widths of 3.15 in. (80 mm) near field and 5.9 in. (150 mm) far field; and 40 μm minimum point spacing. Volumetric accuracy ranges up to 70 microns.

“In 2016, FARO made a strategic decision that our combination of technology and unique understanding of the needs of design engineers positioned us to facilitate significantly better efficiency in the product design workflow,” said Thorsten Brecht, FARO’s senior director, Product Design Vertical, in the press announcement. “The initial Design ScanArm validated our thinking and we developed the next generation FARO ScanArm based on those key learnings with more flexibility, higher accuracy and improved, user-centric ergonomics.”

The Design ScanArm 2.0 can be bundled with third-party 3D scanning toolboxes, including the Geomagic series 3D scan-to-CAD applications—Geomagic Wrap, Geomagic Design X and Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS—from 3D Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.