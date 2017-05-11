3D Systems Debuts Multi-Material 3D Printer, Software, More

3D Systems made a number of announcements at this week’s Rapid + TCT 3D printing event, including the launch of its ProJet MJP 5600 multi-material 3D printer and 3D Sprint 2.5 software.

The ProJet MJP 5600 features jetting technology to deliver high-definition parts used for prototyping, functional testing and medical modeling. According to the company, the system’s multi-material capabilities enable customers to digitally blend rigid and elastomeric materials at the voxel level to achieve mechanical properties for a wide range of applications, including assemblies, rubber-like components, jigs and fixtures and dies. Coupled with 3D Sprint software, the ProJet MJP 5600 also allows customers to assign different material blends to separate shells within a single part.

3D Systems also announced VisiJet CR-BK, a new rigid black plastic material for the ProJet MJP 5600.

With its 64-bit OS, larger 10-in. display and on-board capabilities to slice multiple builds simultaneously, the ProJet MJP 5600 delivers an enhanced user experience and faster job processing speed over the ProJet MJP 5500X, which it replaces.

3D Systems plans to offer an upgrade program for current owners of the ProJet MJP 5500X to protect their investment and achieve the full functionality of the ProJet MJP 5600. The ProJet MJP 5600 is expected to be fully available in June, with the upgrade program planned for July.

The company also announced the immediate availability of two new stereolithography (SLA) materials:

Accura HPC (high performance composite) for the ProX 800 combines stiffness with high-throughput production capability for applications such as wind tunnel models, assembly and welding fixtures, and other components where rigidity and abrasion resistance may be critical.

Software Updates

Additionally, 3D Systems announced 3D Sprint 2.5 software. Along with the ProJet MJP 5600, the new release supports the company’s current line of SLA as well as MJP and CJP printers.

The Smart Support technology of 3D Sprint 2.5 produces SLA supports for easier removal, improved surface finish and material savings. The software features slicing algorithms and a more intuitive interface.

The company plans to make 3D Sprint 2.5 available this week, with licenses available to current SLA, MJP, and CJP customers at no charge. Licenses for 3D Sprint 2.5 will be bundled with each supported new printer, with additional licenses available for purchase.

3D Systems also announced Geomagic Freeform 2017, a 3D hybrid design software aimed at helping customers solve complex design and manufacturing challenges in one platform, according to the company.

Geomagic Freeform enables design for mass customization of parts, typically for production through additive manufacturing. Geomagic Freeform 2017 includes production workflows to speed repeated processes for personalized variations of a design. New features include the ability to create 3D text labels or new design components that exactly fit or offset the surface of an existing model. Geomagic Freeform 2017 is expected to be available beginning in June.

