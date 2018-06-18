3D Systems Debuts On-Demand Anatomical Modeling Service

3D Systems makes available its new On-demand Anatomical Modeling Service. This new service provides medical professionals with access to anatomic models 3D printed from their 3D digital files, enabling enhanced 3D visualization for surgical planning as well as patient education. Obtaining a model requires a few steps:

Medical professionals can upload a 3D model file (i.e., STL, OBJ or PLY) to the company’s On Demand Anatomical Models website. Customers can prepare model files with 3D Systems’ D2P software or any commercially available software. Customers select from materials from which to print depending on the use and desired areas to highlight in the model, and then request an instant quote. After reviewing the quote, the requestor can place the order in one click, and the finished model will arrive in approximately five business days.

To further expedite the process, 3D Systems created a connection between its D2P software and the On Demand Anatomical Models website. This medical solution allows surgeons, radiologists, lab technicians and other medical professionals to create accurate, digital 3D anatomic models from medical imaging data. D2P now includes a module for Volume VR, enabling the upload and launch of the entire patient scan into a 3D Virtual Reality environment without any pre-processing of the data.

This development allows the user to walk through their scans and see an enhanced view of their patient’s anatomy, control layer visualization and cut cross-sections in any direction. Further enhancements include improved mesh creation options, import and alignment of external mesh file into patient scan, and 3D PDF generation.

“For more than 25 years, 3D Systems has assisted medical professionals through the combination of our anatomical modeling experience and our 3D printing expertise,” says Katie Weimer, vice president, medical devices, 3D Systems. “With the launch of our new On Demand Anatomical Modeling Service, we are making 3D printed models easier and more accessible to a broader range of the healthcare community.”

In addition to this new service, 3D Systems continues to offer its full-service virtual surgical planning and anatomical modeling services.

