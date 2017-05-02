3D Systems Enhances Quickparts E-Commerce Experience

3D Systems has delivered its next generation Quickparts e-commerce experience for fast-turn prototyping, offering metal and plastic prototypes with some deliveries in one day. By uploading a CAD file for immediate quote or expert consultation, customers access a direct path to production, the company says.

Quickparts fast-turn prototyping is part of 3D Systems’ set of one-stop-shop on-demand manufacturing services, which also includes advanced prototyping, low volume production and appearance models.

“Many of our customers need instantaneous help with design challenges, materials and processes, while others need a simple way to validate their design,” says Phil Schultz, senior vice president, On Demand Solutions, 3D Systems. “This new customer experience allows our customers to quickly and easily bring their designs to life by creating and building parts from prototyping to production.”