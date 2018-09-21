3D Systems Extends Software Platform

3D Systems announces an updated end-to-end software portfolio. The new software versions will provide a software platform that addresses the entire manufacturing workflow. 3D Systems offers several major software releases: 3DXpert 14; GibbsCAM 13; Cimatron 14, Geomagic Freeform 2019; Geomagic Design X 2019; and 3D Connect Service.

3D Systems’ software suite enables digitization through design and simulation, on to manufacture, inspect and manage. With these latest enhancements, the portfolio provides automation to accelerate design and production processes, increases productivity and reduces manufacturing total cost of operation (TCO). The latest versions of its software offerings, include:



Geomagic Design X 2019: Geomagic Design X is a reverse engineering software that combines feature-based CAD with 3D scan data processing. Geomagic Design X 2019 includes enhanced capabilities such as a streamlined direct scanning user experience, hole filling and automated file fixing, new sketching and blending tools as well as surface fitting quality and continuity controls. Geomagic Design X is set to be available Q4 2018.

Geomagic Freeform 2019: Geomagic Freeform offers a comprehensive design and sculpting toolset to sculpt, detail and deform virtual clay models into any form through the incorporation of a haptic device. The latest release of Geomagic Freeform includes new functionality that simplifies the process of designing, automates repetitive modeling tasks to increase productivity, and delivers more consistent results. Geomagic Freeform 2019 includes Dynabot, which provides advanced record and playback macro capability to speed repetitive customization and production workflows.

GibbsCAM 13: GibbsCAM offers a single user interface for programming simple to complex parts on any type of machine. GibbsCAM 13 offers elliptical turning, interpolated turning and eccentric turning, allowing full functionality for multi-task machining centers (MTM). GibbsCAM 13 is planned to be available Q4 2018.

Cimatron 14: Cimatron is a single, integrated CAD/CAM solution designed specifically for tooling. Through the use of barrel (segment) tools, NC programmers will be able to achieve more rapid machining. Additional feature-based machining capabilities as well as a dedicated plate machining seat will enable programming of feature-rich plates more quickly and safely.

3DXpert 14: As an integrated software for the entire metal additive manufacturing workflow, 3DXpert encompasses preparation, simulation, optimization and post-processing operations. 3DXpert 14 focuses on capabilities required to move from rapid prototyping to serial production. A new auto-balancing control enables high throughput production with best quality for 3D Systems’ multi-head DMP Factory 500. 3DXpert now includes an Engineering Change Order (ECO) manager, enabling rapid design changes within the model versus needing to recreate it.

3D Connect Service: It’s a cloud-based solution that enables proactive and preventative printer support in the production environment. 3D Connect Service provides real-time remote diagnosis, automatic support case creation and usage-based preventative maintenance scheduling. 3D Connect Service is planned to be available in Q4 2018 for several plastic and metal printers.

“These new software releases transform the digital workflow, helping manufacturers move seamlessly from digitization to design and simulation through to manufacture and manage,” says Ilan Erez, senior vice president and general manager, software, 3D Systems.

For more info, visit 3D Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.