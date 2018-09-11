3D Systems Extends Software Platform

3D Systems announces an updated end-to-end software portfolio at IMTS 2018. At IMTS 2018, 3D Systems unveiled several major software releases: 3DXpert 14; GibbsCAM 13; Cimatron 14, Geomagic Freeform 2019; Geomagic Design X 2019; and 3D Connect Service.

Software Streamlines Manufacturing Workflows

3D Systems’ software suite enables the company to support customers with everything from digitization through design and simulation, on to manufacture, inspect and manage. With these latest enhancements, the portfolio now provides a level of automation to accelerate design and production processes, increases productivity and reduces manufacturing total cost of operation (TCO). The latest versions of its software offerings include:

Geomagic Design X 2019: Geomagic Design X is a reverse engineering software that combines feature-based CAD with 3D scan data processing. Geomagic Design X 2019 maintains all the functionality necessary to digitize real physical shapes, accelerate time to market and bring legacy parts into the modern CAD environment. Availability of Geomagic Design X is planned for Q4 2018.

Geomagic Freeform 2019: Geomagic Freeform offers a design and sculpting toolset to sculpt, detail and deform virtual clay models into any form through the incorporation of a haptic device. The latest release of Geomagic Freeform includes new functionality that simplifies the process of designing and automates repetitive modelling tasks to increase productivity. Geomagic Freeform 2019 includes Dynabot, which provides advanced record and playback macro capability to significantly speed repetitive customization and production workflows. With Dynabot, users can apply logic to recorded sequences, edit parameters, and insert user prompts and instructions.

GibbsCAM 13: GibbsCAM offers a single user interface for programming simple to complex parts on any type of machine. The updated software provides a streamlined user experience, additional milling and turning capabilities and an enhanced G-code editor, which improves the communication between software and CNC machining centers. GibbsCAM 13 software also offers elliptical turning, interpolated turning and eccentric turning, allowing full functionality for multitask machining centers (MTM).

Cimatron 14: Cimatron is a single, integrated CAD/CAM solution designed specifically for tooling. The latest release, available now, offers new and enhanced capabilities across the entire CAD/CAM for tooling workflow. Mold and die designers will benefit from an enhanced user interface resulting in faster, easier design. Through the use of barrel (segment) tools, NC programmers will be able to achieve more rapid machining.

3DXpert 14: As an integrated software for the entire metal additive manufacturing workflow, 3DXpert encompasses preparation, simulation, optimization and post-processing operations. A new auto-balancing control enables high throughput production with quality for 3D Systems’ multi-head DMP Factory 500. 3DXpert now includes an engineering change order (ECO) manager, enabling rapid design changes within the model versus needing to recreate it.

3D Connect Service: It’s a cloud-based solution that enables proactive and preventative printer support in the production environment. By providing real-time remote diagnosis, automatic support case creation and usage-based preventative maintenance scheduling, 3D Connect Service will help maximize productivity and speed time to resolution. 3D Connect Service is planned to be available in Q4 2018 for several plastic and metal printers.

“We value feedback from our customers and continually seek out innovative approaches to their manufacturing challenges,” says Ilan Erez, senior vice president and general manager, software, 3D Systems. “These new software releases transform the digital workflow, helping manufacturers move seamlessly from digitization to design and simulation through to manufacture and manage. The manufacturing experience and expertise which our team demonstrates allows us to develop unique solutions for our customers – helping to increase productivity, lower TCO and streamline workflows.”

