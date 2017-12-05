3D Systems Launches ProX SLS 6100 for Prototyping and Production-Grade Parts

3D Systems debuts its ProX SLS 6100, which offers six production-grade materials and part quality.

It is positioned as a mid-frame solution for functional prototyping and direct 3D production, according to the company.

Its new DuraForm ProX FR1200 material delivers FAR 25.853 compliance, meeting the flame retardancy thresholds required by the Aerospace market, 3D Systems adds.

3D Systems has added to its line of selective laser sintering (SLS) production systems with the ProX SLS 6100, a printing platform that enables customers to scale from functional prototyping to low-volume functional production parts.

Also announced is the introduction of three production-grade nylon materials to its portfolio of production SLS materials. These include:

DuraForm ProX FR1200 material. Parts produced with DuraForm ProX FR1200 possess surface quality and a vibrant white color, making it suitable for post-processing and painting, the company reports.

DuraForm ProX EX BLK is a high-durability nylon 11-based plastic derived from renewable non-petrochemical based resources. The black color of the material eliminates the need for dying or painting. These properties make DuraForm ProX EX BLK ideal for short production parts that will see repeated use and wear.

is a high-durability nylon 11-based plastic derived from renewable non-petrochemical based resources. The black color of the material eliminates the need for dying or painting. These properties make DuraForm ProX EX BLK ideal for short production parts that will see repeated use and wear. DuraForm ProX AF+ aluminum- and mineral-filled nylon 12 is ideal for production of high stiffness components that require heat resistance while under load, as well as parts requiring an aluminum aesthetic. The material is optimal for applications in the automotive, aerospace and consumer goods industries to deliver functional production parts with smooth surface finish that are also suitable to many secondary processes such as drilling, polishing and taping. The metallic finish also makes DuraForm ProX AF+ a good material for prototyping of bezels, buttons and knobs where a metal-like finish might be desired, the company notes.

“By combining production-grade nylon materials, an advanced software workflow and new SLS technology, the ProX SLS 6100 forms a versatile solution for functional prototyping and direct 3D production,” says Vyomesh Joshi, president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems.

With automated materials handling through the material quality control system, the ProX SLS 6100 provides continuous automatic sifting and filtering with maintenance-free transportation of material to the printer. A new air-cooled laser eliminates the need for a chiller, delivering greater efficiency and lower total cost of operation. Finished prints feature a smooth surface, with the highest resolution and edge definition of any SLS system.

3D Systems’ 3D Sprint is an additive manufacturing software that prepares and optimizes CAD data and manages the SLS print process. The software includes tools for high-performance, high-density 3D nesting, quality checks for pre-build verification and a sinter cage structure generator, bringing performance and productivity to the ProX SLS 6100 production process.

3D Connect Service provides a secure cloud-based connection to 3D Systems’ service for proactive and preventative support to enable better service, improved uptime and production assurance for systems. Through 3D Connect™ Manage, the user can also manage and monitor their equipment with anytime, anywhere access to their print jobs, system performance metrics and usage.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.