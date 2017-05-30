3D Systems, PTC Work to Embed ThingWorx Platform into 3D Printers

3D Systems has selected and plans to embed the ThingWorx Platform from PTC into its 3D printers, enabling intelligent monitoring and remote service and maintenance.

The solution, according to 3D Systems, aims to give customers the ability to create real-time dashboards to monitor their printers, providing intelligence into the printers’ use and materials status. The integration will also provide 3D Systems with visibility into the service requirements of the printers, enabling the company to remotely diagnose and, in some cases, remotely service the printer, enabling faster repairs.

“We believe the capabilities enabled through ThingWorx technology can help us deliver the machine uptime required in production environments,” says Carol Zampell, vice president, software, 3D Systems.

3D Systems previously announced the integration of its 3D Sprint SDK with Creo design software from PTC to enable seamless CAD-to-print functionality, as well as a full set of print management tools.

