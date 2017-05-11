3D Systems Shipping 3DXpert Software with Printers

3D Systems has begun offering immediate bundling of its 3DXpert software with all of its direct metal printers in an effort to streamline precision metal workflows for customers across applications and industries, according to the company. The company also announced that 3DXpert is planned to include a new Build Simulation module that allows users to accurately verify and optimize their parts, designs and supports.

The company’s 3DXpert software is designed to provide capabilities in print preparation, supports and structure optimization, slicing and post-processing.

Using 3DXpert, 3D Systems says users can increase productivity and lower cost of operations by:

Eliminating the need to convert files into mesh while improving data quality and integrity with the ability to natively work with CAD data (solid & surfaces/b-rep);

easily making changes at any stage using history-based parametric CAD tools by working in a hybrid (Mesh, Solid and Lattice) modeling environment;

accelerating print time while maintaining part integrity using the 3D Zoning capability that allows customers to easily assign different print strategies to different areas of a part based on geometry features, and merge them into a single scan-path;

minimizing part weight and material with lightning-fast creation and editing of micro lattices using structure optimization tools;

generating optimal scan-paths with printing strategies that consider the design intent and part geometry; and

programming post-processing operations (e.g. drilling and milling) in the same software with no need to transfer data to a separate software.

The software’s new Build Simulation functionality is designed to help customers avoid trial and error iterations typically involved in validating designs, minimize build failures, reduce production time and prevent potential printer damage. 3DXpert’s Build Simulation is planned for availability second half of 2017.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.