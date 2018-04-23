3D Systems Showcases Figure 4 and Other Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018

At RAPID+TCT 2018, 3D Systems is showcasing its portfolio of solutions. One such platform designed for production is the Figure 4 Production and Figure 4 Standalone 3D printing technology. Recently released data on Figure 4 Production highlights part print speeds up to 65mm/hr, with prototyping speeds of up to 100 mm/hr, according to 3D Systems. The Figure 4 platform delivers part accuracy and repeatability, with Six Sigma repeatability (C pk > 2) across all materials, the company adds.

Figure 4 enables high-speed digital molding, providing manufacturers with accuracy, reliability, repeatability and uptime of traditional molding, producing parts without the time-consuming aspects of tooling.

Additionally, 3D Systems is announcing over 30 materials for Figure 4 Production including:

Figure 4 RGD-BLK 10, a material for rigid, load-bearing applications, as well as production parts for automotive and durable goods applications.

a material for rigid, load-bearing applications, as well as production parts for automotive and durable goods applications. Figure 4 RGD-GRY 10, a high-speed material for rapid design iterations.

a high-speed material for rapid design iterations. Figure 4 RGD-GRY 15, a rigid material for production applications.

a rigid material for production applications. Figure 4 ELAST-BLK, an elastomeric black material for iteration and design verification of flexible parts.

General availability for Figure 4 Standalone is planned for Q3 2018 and will be priced below $25,000.

“At Rapid+TCT, 3D Systems continues to deliver on its promise to ‘Make 3D Production Real.’ We are showcasing key print technologies and supporting materials, giving designers and manufacturers a migration path from entry level additive manufacturing solutions to full, automated configurations that support Industry 4.0,” says Vyomesh Joshi, president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems.

For manufacturers needing to produce larger parts with durability and finishing, the company announces general availability of the ProX SLS 6100. The next-generation printing platform enables customers to scale from functional prototyping to low-volume functional production parts. By combining the printer, new materials, software and cloud-based services, this new solution addresses the majority of the plastic prototyping and production needs of the automotive, durable goods and healthcare industries. 3D Systems offers a portfolio of Nylon materials to complement this new selective laser sintering printer:

Six materials in Nylon 11 and Nylon 12 including white, black, aluminum-filled and glass-filled to serve a variety of aerospace, automotive and medical applications for both prototyping and production;

DuraForm PA has USP Class VI as well as FDA certification for food safety, and DuraForm FR1200 is FAR compliant to meet aerospace regulations on flame retardancy.

For companies looking for an entry-level industrial 3D printing solution, 3D Systems is announcing late May 2018 planned general availability of the FabPro 1000, ideal for low-volume small part prototyping and production. The FabPro 1000, which includes the company’s 3D Sprint software, creates precise parts. The entry-level industrial printer is launching with new materials:

FabPro Tough BLK, a durable plastic material for producing black parts for functional prototyping and production parts.

durable plastic material for producing black parts for functional prototyping and production parts. FabPro Proto GRY, a general purpose plastic material ideally suited for industrial applications.

In addition, 3D Systems offers a full-line of solutions for metal additive manufacturing. The company is launching DMP Monitoring, which equips users with a toolset for enhanced quality control for its direct metal printing technology. DMP Monitoring provides real-time data collection and analysis to optimize build parameters and produce higher quality parts.

The DMP Monitoring toolset combines DMP Vision and DMP Meltpool to capture images of the powder bed and the meltpool to highlight areas of interest for further exploration. DMP Monitoring is currently available for 3D Systems’ ProX DMP 320 printers. It will be included with the company’s DMP 8500 Factory Solution when it becomes generally available later in 2018.

At RAPID+TCT 2018, 3D Systems will demonstrate the recently announced integration between leading 3D scanner manufacturer Artec and Geomagic Freeform. Artec scanners can now be ordered with Geomagic Freeform software, which features a set of organic 3D engineering hybrid modeling tools.

For more info, visit 3D Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.