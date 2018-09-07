3D Systems to Demonstrate Prototyping Solutions at IMTS 2018

At IMTS 2018, 3D Systems is showcasing its portfolio of solutions enabling manufacturers to move from prototyping to 3D production.

In its Additive Manufacturing booth, the company will highlight several solutions. Attendees will be able to see Figure 4 Production and Figure 4 Standalone 3D printing technology. Recently released data on Figure 4 Production highlights part print speeds up to 100 mm/hr. The Figure 4 platform offers part accuracy and repeatability, with Six Sigma repeatability (C pk > 2) across all materials. The combination of speed and accuracy complemented by a light-based UV curing process that takes minutes versus hours with heat-based curing processes, yields fast additive manufacturing throughput and time to part, the company reports.

For manufacturers needing to produce larger parts with durability and finishing, 3D Systems will showcase the ProX SLS 6100.This next-generation printing platform enables ability to scale from functional prototyping to low-volume functional production parts. By combining the printer, new materials, software and cloud-based services, this new solution addresses plastic prototyping and production needs of the automotive, durable goods and healthcare industries as well as meeting specific needs for aerospace interior cabin parts, the company notes. The ProX SLS 6100 also delivers larger parts than small-frame systems.

For companies looking for an entry-level industrial 3D printing solution for low-volume small part prototyping and production, 3D Systems will demonstrate the power of the FabPro 1000.Engineered for precision and repeatable results, the easy-to-use FabPro 1000 creates quality parts fast. 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint software is bundled with the FabPro 1000 to facilitate preparation and optimization of CAD data, and management of the additive manufacturing process.

In addition to 3D printing solutions that manufacturers can incorporate into their workflows, 3D Systems will showcase its On Demand Manufacturing services at IMTS 2018. On Demand Manufacturing expands an organizations capabilities by offering the technologies, processes, tools and expertise to quickly translate designs into reality. The company offers rapid prototyping, functional prototyping, fully realistic appearance models and low-volume manufacturing through its facilities worldwide.

“Through our presence at IMTS 2018, 3D Systems is showcasing the 3D printing technologies, materials, and software that are enabling manufacturers and designers to enhance their workflows and gain competitive advantage,” says Doug Vaughan, chief marketing officer, 3D Systems.

IMTS attendees can visit 3D Systems in booth #133310 and #431608.

