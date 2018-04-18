3Dconnexion Introduces SpaceMouse Compact, a 3D Mouse

3Dconnexion, supplier of input devices for CAD professionals, introduces its SpaceMouse Compact. Features of the newly available 3D mouse include 3Dconnexion’s 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) sensor and two individually programmable buttons. The sensor enables precise navigation of 3D model views in CAD applications. By pushing, pulling or tilting the 3Dconnexion controller cap, 3D models can intuitively pan, zoom and rotate. At the same time, the user can easily select and edit models with the standard mouse in the other hand.

“The SpaceMouse Compact provides intuitive, effortless and precise 3D navigation in CAD environments in a way that is not possible with the combination of a standard mouse and keyboard,” says Robert Stadie, product manager at 3Dconnexion.

With the SpaceMouse Compact’s two ergonomically designed buttons, users can open an application specific radial menu. The menu provides direct access to up to eight favorite commands per application and environment, which is designed to simplify and speed up the user’s work. The commands can be executed by a simple mouse gesture, either by direct clicking or by swiping over it with the mouse cursor. Driver 3DxWare 10 is required for the use and individual configuration of the two buttons. Users can easily and quickly create their own radial menus or select from useful presettings. The software provides an intuitive user interface and can be configured individually for all current 3Dconnexion products.

In addition, the sleek and minimalist design of the SpaceMouse Compact allows it to easily fit on every desk, while the heavy, brushed steel base ensures stability for precise 3D navigation, according to the company. The SpaceMouse Compact supports the operating systems Microsoft Windows from version 7 and Mac OS from version 10.10 and higher.

For more info, visit 3Dconnexion.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.