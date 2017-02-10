3DCS Variation Analyst Software Now Fully Integrated with PTC Creo

Dimension Control Systems (DCS) will release its 3DCS Variation Analyst tolerance analysis software for use with the PTC Creo CAD platform.

3DCS software allows engineers and designers to simulate their product’s assembly process and 3D tolerance stack-up to reduce scrap and rework, as well as quality issues that could lead to warranty and liability claims. Integrating 3DCS with Creo lets users access embedded geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T) and tools from Creo, so they can spend less time training and more time modeling, while also reducing manufacturing and assembly issues by simulating and controlling variation.

“The use of integrated tools increases modeling efficiency and allows the CAD platform’s inherent functionality to cross over into the 3DCS software suite,” said John Mathieson, DCS president and CEO. “As manufacturers continue to innovate, they see the value of moving to an integrated tolerance analysis solution. We’ve partnered with PTC in order to provide Creo users access to the 3DCS suite of tools within their CAD platform.”

For more information, please visit Dimension Control Systems.

