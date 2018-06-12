3DEXPERIENCE Forum North America to Showcase Strategies for Industry Renaissance

Dassault Systèmes is targeting the economy of the future and the Industry Renaissance at its annual 3DEXPERIENCE Forum North America, June 19-21 at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Speakers will include market leaders who are transforming their businesses into social enterprises through digitalization and integrating business platforms throughout their organizations. John Rossman, a former Amazon executive who launched the company’s Marketplace, will keynote the event with a discussion about digital disruption, Making the Digital Leap – Lessons from Amazon.

“Successful companies that aim to disrupt their markets and industries need to be laser focused on the customer experience and innovation,” says Rossman. “I look forward to sharing the principles for leadership that I learned and used at Amazon with the attendees of the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum.”

Rossman is the author of books, “The Amazon Way: 14 Leadership Principles Behind the World’s Most Disruptive Company” and “10 Principles for Every Leader from the World’s Leading Internet of Things Strategies.” Rossman is currently a managing partner at Rossman Partners, a consulting firm helping clients compete in the digital era.

“Industries across North America are going through a digitalization renaissance being driven by platforms and the merging of the real and virtual worlds,” says Dean Marsh, managing director North America, Dassault Systèmes. “Businesses of all sizes are jumping at the chance to seize this advantage. New companies like Tesla and Joby Aviation, are disrupting the automotive and aerospace industries. During the Forum speakers from companies in a variety of industries, GE Current, MG McGrath, Arrivo and Bell, will discuss how they are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to meet their business goals.”

During the two day event, attendees will hear from Dassault Systèmes executives and customers including:

Bernard Charlès, vice-chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer, Dassault Systèmes

Bruno Latchague, senior executive vice president, Americas, Dassault Systèmes

Florence Verzelen, executive vice president, Industry Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs and Communications, Dassault Systèmes

Olivier Ribet, vice president, Industries, Dassault Systèmes

Dean Marsh, managing director North America, Dassault Systèmes

Al Bunshaft, senior vice president, Americas Global Affairs and Academia, Dassault Systèmes

Craig Platt, VP Technical Product Management, Digital Technology, GE Digital

Mike McGrath, president, MG McGrath

Dr. Knut Sauer, co-founder, Arrivo

Charles Marsh, chief of Design Tools and Standards, Bell

The 3DEXPERIENCE Forum will feature cross-industry breakout tracks with industry experts and customer presentations geared toward how to transform your business. Additionally, attendees will have hands-on experiences with the latest technologies and industry solution experiences from Dassault Systèmes in the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground.

