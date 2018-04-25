3Diligent Boosts Digital Manufacturing Services

3Diligent has completed the buildout of a range of machining and casting manufacturing services.

The move was made to address the needs of companies who sought to use 3Diligent’s fabrication network, procurement expertise and online portal beyond the scope of its 3D printing offering. Especially in situations where 3D printing, CNC machining or casting are all viable options, 3Diligent’s offering of each service provides a single convenient interface to access these technologies. Further, 3Diligent’s expansion into these offerings allows it to more readily support customers seeking larger volumes and materials that aren’t currently served by 3D printing.

3Diligent now offers a complete range of machining services including milling, turning, electro discharge machining, water jetting and laser cutting. Casting services include urethane casting, silicone casting and metal casting.

“We strive to be a complete digital manufacturing solution for our customers from prototyping through production. These new services complement our existing ones and allow us to provide even more convenient one-stop shopping value to our customers,” says Cullen Hilkene, CEO and co-founder of 3Diligent.

Customers can order parts made from any of the new machining or casting services – or its range of 3D printing options from the 3Diligent website.

For more info, visit 3Diligent.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.