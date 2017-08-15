3YOURMIND Debuts Solid Edge ST10

3YOURMIND provides a native 3D printing integration embedded in professional 3D CAD modeling software. Users can access a full suite of tools to prepare models for additive manufacturing in various materials and production processes. Using the 3YOURMIND print service portal, companies can directly order from 3D printing services approved by Solid Edge.

To completely verify the last phase of the design cycle, the collaboration and photorealistic rendering need to become physical objects for testing. Siemens enables 3D production directly from Solid Edge ST10 with an integration from 3YOURMIND. Now analytical tools for optimizing 3D designs for specific materials and production scenarios is available directly within Solid Edge software.

“The plugin allows users to choose between a wide range of materials and select their desired material properties like biocompatible or materials suitable for rapid prototyping,” says Dan Staples, vice president of mainstream engineering, Siemens PLM Software.

The tools from 3YOURMIND ensure that all files are optimized for additive manufacturing and reduce the margin of error from the prototyping and additive manufacturing processes.

Users will have the tools to prepare their models for this production form. A 3YOURMIND print service portal for Solid Edge also connects users to professional manufacturers around the globe where they can compare prices, production and delivery times.

