3YOURMIND Joins Stanford Startx Accelerator for 2017 Summer

Less than one year after establishing its offices in the United States, 3YOURMIND was selected to be part of the StartX accelerator program from Stanford University for the summer of 2017.

3YOURMIND opened its U.S. office in San Francisco after its software solution was awarded with the 2016 German Innovation Prize. They were given the option to continue in San Francisco with support from the German Tech Accelerator.

Since its founding in 2013, the Berlin-based company now has more than 40 employees working at its Berlin headquarters for software design, global marketing and operations, a location in Wroclaw (Poland) for CAD engineering and 3D production, and San Francisco business office serving the U.S.-based additive manufacturing businesses.