3YOURMIND Raises $12M for Industrial 3D Printing

3YOURMIND is closing a $12M Series A round. The company also announces it is opening its East Coast office, based in New York City, NY.

The funds raised will be used to expand into the U.S. market, following the company’s market entry that resulted in the addition of major aerospace and engineering customers, including GKN, to its client roster. Money will be earmarked to drive initial entry into the Asian market and the development of software tools for industrial 3D printing. The market is forecasted to grow rapidly, with analysts at ARK Invest predicting it will reach $41B by 2020.

“The strong demand we are seeing from large, established businesses for our industrial 3D printing solutions confirms this is the future of high-tech manufacturing in the U.S. and globally,” says Aleksander Ciszek, 3YOURMIND’s CEO.

3YOURMIND’s Series A funding brings a combination of well-established financial investors and strategic industry partners. The round is led by Unternehmertum Venture Capital Partners (UVC Partners), an investor in B2B SaaS and industrial technologies, and is joined by fellow VC coparion.

Strategic industry investors are TRUMPF Venture, the investment arm of a machine tool builder and specialist for 3D printing systems and AM Ventures (AMV), sister company of EOS.

