Editor’s Picks for November 23-29, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Carbon Inc. Announces the Next Generation of 3D Printing Software

Daat Research’s Coolit and CoolitPCB v17 Now Available

EnvisionTEC Launches the Aria, a “Premium” Entry-Level 3D Printer

ESI Group Announces Release of its Virtual Performance Solution

GRANTA’s GRANTA MI Version 11 Coming Soon

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence’s Leica Absolute Scanner LAS-XL Has a Large Scanning Field

Lumerical’s 2018a Release of its Photonic Simulation Suite Introduces Finite Element Optical Solver

NI Announces New IP67 Edge Nodes for the Industrial Internet of Things

ProtoTech Adds ‘Polygon Reduction’ to its 3D PDF Exporter for Inventor

Roland DGA Announces DGSHAPE d-CLINIC for Dental Restorations

Vero Software Releases Surfcam 2018 R1