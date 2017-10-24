Accelize Joins Intel Data Center Program

Accelize, an enabler of workload field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration-as-a-service, has joined the expanded Intel FPGA Design Solution Network as a key partner to help make FPGA programming accessible to mainstream developers. The Intel Acceleration Stack for Intel Xeon CPU with FPGAs and Intel Programmable Acceleration Card (Intel PAC) with Intel Arria 10 GX FPGA will be integrated into the Accelize solution, including QuickPlay and QuickStore, delivering an easy-to-use experience with Intel FPGAs in the enterprise or the cloud for development of FPGA accelerator functions.

“By connecting users with cloud service and IP providers with a seamless workflow, Accelize addresses the key technical and business challenges of using FPGAs for application acceleration,” says Karl Freund, senior analyst, Machine Learning and HPC at Moor Insights & Strategy.

The Accelize offering will natively support the new Intel Acceleration Stack and Intel PAC so users can target their board with QuickPlay. Partners of Accelize will automatically be able to have their solutions working on the Intel PAC with virtually no effort.

Accelize’s monetization solutions enables organizations to harness the power of FPGAs for application acceleration. “Accelize helps deliver both the technical and business benefits of leveraging FPGAs in the cloud by enabling an easy-to-use FPGA development experience and optimized integration of accelerator functions and IP cores,” says Reynette Au, vice president of marketing for Programmable Solutions Group of Intel.

The Accelize QuickPlay software-defined FPGA development platform enables software developers to create and customize FPGA accelerators regardless of their FPGA expertise while leveraging third-party IP cores (hardware libraries) from QuickStore. QuickStore is a marketplace for IP cores and complete FPGA accelerator functions that offers a pay-per-use model for accelerators to be sold as a service on Cloud Service Providers’ FPGA instances.

“Intel is uniquely positioned to drive the adoption of FPGAs in data center applications and in the cloud,” says Jean-Yves Brena, CEO of Accelize. “Accelize is focused on helping Cloud Service Providers and IP developers leverage the benefits of FPGAs in the cloud by ensuring an open marketplace for FPGA accelerator functions and extended ecosystem of IP providers.”

For more info, visit Accelize.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.