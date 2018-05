The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced its 2018-2019 board. Elected by AMUG members during the annual business meeting at the 2018 AMUG Conference in St. Louis, MO, the board’s primary responsibility will be to build and oversee the 2019 conference.

From the slate of candidates, AMUG members voted in favor of subsequent terms for candidates seeking reelection. Paul Bates, who is manager of UL’s Additive Manufacturing Competency Center, was reelected as the group’s president. Bates, who has six years of AMUG service, has previously held the positions of deputy vice president and vice president.

Recognizing Bate’s second term, members supported continuation of Mark Barfoot’s (Cimetrix Solutions) position as past president. In the role of vice president, AMUG members reelected Jamie Cone of BD and Carl Dekker of Met-L-Flo. Tom Sorovetz of FCA was reelected to the position of event manager.

Secretary Kim Killoran opted to step down after filling this position for five years. To replace her, members elected Leslie Frost of GE Additive. Killoran noted that she will continue to work with the AMUG Board in a supporting role.

“The 2018 AMUG Conference was a huge success, according to our members,” Bates says. “That was made possible by the hard work and passion of our board and all those that support it. I am very pleased to once again lead this team as we build the 2019 program.”

Candidates for the appointed positions of chairman, treasurer and AM industry advisor were proposed and accepted by the incoming board. With these appointments, the 2018- 2019 AMUG Board members are:

President: Paul Bates, UL

Past President: Mark Barfoot, Cimetrix Solutions

Vice President: Carl Dekker, Met-L-Flo

Vice President: Jamie Cone, BD

Event Manager: Tom Sorovetz, FCA

Secretary: Leslie Frost, GE Additive

Chairman: Gary Rabinovitz, Reebok

Treasurer: Vince Anewenter, Milwaukee School of Engineering

AM Industry Advisor: Todd Grimm, T. A. Grimm & Associates

The board’s responsibilities will include building the program for the 2019 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the additive manufacturing industry and overseeing the event’s day-to-day activities. The five-day conference will include a two-night exhibitor expo, hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations and an Awards Banquet gala. The 2019 AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, IL, from March 31 through April 4.

For more info, visit AMUG.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.