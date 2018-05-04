Additive Manufacturing Users Group Awards DINOs

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announces the recipients of its DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award for additive manufacturing expertise and service. The awards were presented at the 30th annual users group conference held in St. Louis, MO.

During its annual awards banquet, AMUG presented eight DINO Awards that recognized industry veterans for years of experience, contributions to the additive manufacturing industry and active support of the users group. The newly named DINOs are:

Andy Christensen, Somaden LLC

Rey Chu, PADT, Inc.

Douglas Greenwood, Fleet Readiness Center East

Steve Hanna, 3D Systems

Rick Pressley, Renaissance Services, Inc.

Andrew Sliwa, Custom Prototypes Inc.

Fried Vancraen, Materialise

Pat Warner, Renault Sport Formula One

“There were many candidates that had the tenure suited for this coveted award,” Paul Bates, AMUG president, says. “However, that is just one criteria. To be a DINO, one must also give back to the industry and support AMUG. These eight individuals rose above all others because of what they have done and what they have achieved.”

The new DINOs have been advocates and early adopters of additive manufacturing in the medical, aerospace, motorsports and defense industries, among others. Their efforts behind the scenes and from the public stage have advanced the technology and the applications that leverage its capabilities, AMUG reports. Through direct contributions and corporate support, all have had a hand in making the AMUG Conference a positive experience for those seeking insights and information.

“The impact of these individuals on the additive manufacturing industry and on the success of the users group is awe-inspiring,” says Bates.

Over its 30-year history, AMUG has awarded only 149 DINOs. AMUG limits this award to no more than 10 individuals each year.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.