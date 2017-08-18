AdditiveCARBON Features Hybridization of 3D Printing with Carbon Fibers

AdditiveCARBON enables hybrid structures by means of a combined and fully automated manufacturing approach in which the carbon fiber reinforcement directly follows the load paths and the additive base structure serves as support for compressive loading, according to its developer, CIKONI. AdditiveCARBON offers a targeted hybridization: the carbon fiber reinforcement reduces the necessary building volume of the 3D printing part and the additively manufactured base structure makes a separate tool unnecessary for the robot-supported 3D-winding process, the company explains.

The product generates individual prostheses and ultralight aircraft structures. CIKONI engineers have also developed a modular system with hybridized injection-molded and metal components, from which larger structures can be quickly configured from modules.

CIKONI is an engineering partner for lightweight design specializing in composites materials. The company was founded in 2015 by former employees of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and the German Aerospace Center in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.