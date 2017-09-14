Additively Manufactured Part for Oil and Gas Certified by Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) reports certification of a part produced through additive manufacturing (AM) for the oil and gas industry.

The part, a titanium gateway manifold for pipelines, was designed by Surrey, England-based Safer Plug Company (SPC) and built by the AM production company 3T RPD using powder bed fusion. The entire process was overseen and certified by LR using its framework, which guides manufacturers on AM processes to certify components.

SPC approached LR more than a year ago to provide independent assurance of the manifold’s manufacture, due to the process it went through to design and produce it. The manifold is to be included in an assembly for a suite of pipeline isolation tools, which will include a small tool suitable for 6-inch diameter pipework.

LR’s framework, produced alongside The Welding Institute (TWI), takes into account more than material standards. The manufacturing facility was also assessed by the LR team.

Going forward, LR will certify the next batch of 10 manifolds produced by SPC and 3T RPD. SPC is now working with LR on a Type Approval certificate, which would allow it and 3T RPD to produce the manifolds on demand, as well as the pipeline isolation tools.

LR is involved in several AM projects within the nuclear, marine and construction industries as well. It currently operates three joint-industry projects with TWI, which are open to companies who’d like to learn more about the AM process.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.