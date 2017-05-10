AddUp Expands Metal AM Business to U.S. and Canada

AddUp is expanding its operations to the U.S. and Canada and will open its first, fully operational North American Customer Technology Center in the first quarter of 2018. AddUp will continue to open Customer Technology Centers in the U.S. and Canada at locations targeted to support customers adopting metal additive manufacturing (AM) for series production, according to the company.

AddUp’s Customer Technology Centers will be staffed with experts in metal AM part design advice, industrial process strategy and sales and service support. At each Customer Center, engineers will use fully equipped, on-site production equipment to demonstrate AddUp’s metal AM industrial solutions.

The demonstration areas will feature AddUp machines and systems to make single prototypes or pre-series production runs using various metal powder types. As is the case at AddUp’s European Technology Center, each machine system is in a secure room, designed specifically to manage health and safety of the powder processes, and protect customer confidentiality and intellectual property during qualification and testing. AddUp will release the location of the first Customer Technology Center in the third quarter of this year.

“We believe the best way to support the market in North America is to manufacture our machines and systems in North America,” says Matt Shockey, AddUp’s USA operations director. “The expansion plan extends much further than launching AddUp’s products and the Customer Technology Centers in North America. Alongside establishing the regional Centers, we will manufacture and assemble AddUp machines and systems in the USA by Q1 2019.”

For more info, visit AddUp.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.