AECC CAE Shanghai Picks Granta MI for Materials Information Management

AECC Commercial Aircraft Engines (AECC CAE) has selected the GRANTA MI software to meet its materials information management requirements, according to Granta Design. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, AECC CAE is engaged in the lifecycle development of the commercial aircraft engine, including research, design, manufacturing, testing, delivery and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).

AECC CAE will now use GRANTA MI to manage its test data, from both external and internal sources, through to simulation and design. The organization’s materials knowledge will be managed alongside comprehensive materials reference information, and appropriate data will be made accessible through its computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE) and product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, aiding traceability, data integrity and quality.

“We are very happy to welcome AECC CAE to our community of user organizations,” Richard Painter, vice president, Business Development at Granta Design, says. “By selecting GRANTA MI, AECC CAE will have access to the leading system for enterprise materials information management. Our software and associated resources enable organizations to ‘digitalize’ their materials information, ensuring accuracy and consistency, driving innovation and reducing risk, time and cost.”

