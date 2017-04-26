Airbus, Global Deans and UNESCO Join Forces for Engineering Diversity

Airbus and the Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC) have launched a call for nominations for the 2017 edition of the “Airbus Diversity Award.” This award aims to highlight successful projects that have encouraged more young people of all backgrounds to study and succeed in engineering. The award was developed and funded by Airbus in partnership with the GEDC. For this fifth anniversary edition, the award will be placed under UNESCO patronage.

The long-term goal is to increase diversity among the global community of engineers so that the engineering industry reflects the diversity of the communities it supports, the groups report.

“At Airbus we know that a diverse and inclusive culture is an asset,” says Jean Brice Dumont, executive vice president Engineering Airbus Helicopters and patron of the award. “It boosts the innovative mind-set that underpins the vast technological advances happening in aviation and aerospace today. We are committed to developing the next generation of engineering talent and are proud to partner with UNESCO and engineering schools around the world to achieve that.”

“We need more young people from every background and of every profile to acquire the skills the world needs to solve our greatest global challenges, as well as realize the potential of new opportunities,” says Flavia Schlegel, UNESCO assistant director-general for Natural Sciences. “So I am excited to bring UNESCO’s support to this valuable partnership.”

“In 2017 we invite everyone working to improve diversity in engineering education around the world to put their successful projects forward, to share their good ideas and innovative approaches and to inspire others to do more on this critical issue,” says Peter Kilpatrick, McCloskey Dean of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, USA, and GEDC Chair.

Entries for this new award will close on July 10 with the winning project to be announced at the GEDC Annual Conference in Niagara Falls, Canada in October 2017. Entries can be made online by any individual or team working with or in an engineering college/faculty, whose project has demonstrated tangible results in bringing more diversity among engineering students and/or graduates.

