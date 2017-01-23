Airbus Selects Altair Software Solutions

Altair has gained top marks at an Airbus benchmarking competition, making it the choice for the company’s pre- and post-processing software tools. The organizations entered an agreement last year to test the software and confirm Altair’s role in providing software to Airbus.

According to a company press release, the agreement will enable a worldwide employment of the HyperWorks Desktop solutions in all Airbus aircraft, effective today. In addition to providing the aforementioned solutions, Altair has also committed to dedicated support of the Airbus teams, which includes:

Tighter collaboration between Airbus and Altair teams, to set up a deployment roadmap for integration of Altair solutions in Airbus aircraft.

Customization of Altair software according to Airbus’ needs and requirements.

Training of the Airbus Teams on HyperMesh and HyperView.

“We are very happy that Altair won this Airbus benchmarking competition and are now supplying HyperMesh and HyperView to Airbus as their preferred pre-and post-processing solutions,” said Detlef Schneider, senior vice president, EMEA Operations at Altair. “The agreement proves our position in the aerospace industry as a key provider of high-end simulation and development solutions. It also complements and tightly aligns with the long term consulting collaboration between Airbus and Altair ProductDesign.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.