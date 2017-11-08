Aircraft Surface Inspection Solution Launches

Creaform Inc. launches SmartDENT 3D aircraft surface inspection and damage assessment software for non-destructive testing (NDT) aerospace applications. This damage assessment software combines with the company’s HandySCAN 3D portable scanner to provide “a safe, cost-effective and time-saving solution for airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service companies,” Creaform says.

Unlike generic MRO software, explains Creaform, SmartDENT 3D provides a guided workflow with an intuitive graphic interface to bridge the gap between data acquisition and report production. The software is designed to simplify measurement extraction of 3D scanning data to get exactly the dimensions required for in-service aircraft assessment.

SmartDENT 3D does not require users to possess advanced knowledge in metrology software or complex 3D data handling, according to Creaform. With SmartDENT 3D and a HandySCAN 3D, users can measure the length and width of dent damages, closest neighbors, closest internal structure, maximum depth and maximum depth of dent to closest internal structure and so on. SmartDENT 3D assesses the ratio of maximum depth on length and width. On-site reports are said to be instantaneous. SmartDENT 3D can also be used for measuring the effects of corrosion.

Creaform adds that the SmartDENT 3D and HandySCAN 3D metrology-grade scanner solution offers a number of benefits, including:

user-independent operation and repeatable results regardless of user;

fast performance—80 times faster than the pit gauge technique;

ease of use with short learning curve;

real-time 3D visualization; and

instant on-site reporting available in different formats.

The HandySCAN 3D, which comes in models providing three laser crosses and seven laser crosses (plus one extra line), scans in color and offers a measurement rate of 205,000 measurements per second or 480,000 measurements per second, depending on model. It provides accuracy of up to 0.0012 in. (0.030 mm) and resolution of up to 0.002 in. (0.050 mm). Scanning areas are 8.8×9.8-in. (225x250mm) and 10.8×9.8-in. (275x250mm). The HandySCAN 3D weighs less than 2.2 lbs. (1 kg) and is said to fit into a case the size of a carry-on.

“Following our operator-friendly design thinking and with deep consideration of user requests, we have developed software that streamlines data processing from a 3D scanner for easy and reliable assessment and characterization of surface defects on aircraft,” said Steeves Roy, NDT Product Manager at Creaform in a press statement. “As predictive maintenance becomes more prominent, aviation maintenance professionals and MRO providers are increasingly on the lookout for innovative methods that allow quicker and safer decisions to be made on part defects outcome.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.