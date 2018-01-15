Airwolf’s EVO Additive Manufacturing Center Has Arrived

Airwolf 3D releases its fifth-generation machine: the EVO Additive Manufacturing Center. The EVO desktop additive manufacturing system contains new functionality; chief among the functionality features is PartSave. Nicknamed “Zombie Mode,” PartSave remembers where the part was printing during power failure and then resumes the print as soon as power is restored.

Similarly, if you’ve ever lost a print because you run out of filament or experience a jam, EVO has a built-in solution for that, too. Just place the print head at the height you left off and FailSafe will do the rest, restoring your print and completing the job with time to spare.

For schools and professionals who have requested, Airwolf 3D has installed oversized HEPA and Carbon filters for active containment of UFP and VOC emissions. The machine is reportedly easy to control with a new full-color 7-in. MATRIX Touchscreen display. It’s said to be easier to manufacture larger parts in more materials — including metal and soluble support, thanks to the EVO’s Tri-Heat Enclosed Build Environment, dual high-flow AX2 hot end, and Spotlight Manufacturing Vision System with ultra bright, dimmable focused LEDs.

From its unitized, 100% aluminum frame and one-piece steel build plate to its oversized 1,000-watt power supply and automatic circuit breaker, EVO is built for performance, according to the company. Manufacture parts up to EVO’s 50-lb. weight limit.

The EVO is available for $6,995 from Airwolf 3D and its authorized resellers with a targeted ship date of February 2018.

For more info, visit Airwolf 3D.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.