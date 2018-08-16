Aleph Objects’ New Tool Head can 3D Print Penny-Scale Parts

Aleph Objects, Inc., manufacturer of LulzBot 3D Printers, has a new tool head that enables users to accurately 3D print penny-scale parts. The Aerostruder v2 Micro Tool Head is expected to be available for purchase in September 2018.

The Aerostruder v2 Micro Tool Head features a E3D Titan Aero Extruder/Hot End with a 0.25-mm nozzle and 360-degree part cooling for detailed prints and overhang and bridge performance. This tool head is made for engineers, 3D artists, and designers.

“The Aerostruder v2 Micro Tool Head—paired with the LulzBot Mini 2 3D Printer—has changed my perception of what is possible with filament 3D printing. In terms of resolution and surface finish, the prints from this new tool head are very impressive” Aleph Objects Product Specialist Adam Straight says. “The precision of E3D Titan Aero extruders and hot ends complements the premium quality built into every LulzBot 3D Printer.”

E3D, based in the United Kingdom, develops and manufactures premium 3D printer components. Aleph Objects‘ partnership with E3D, now in its second year, is strengthened by the companies’ commitment to Open Source Hardware 3D printing development.

“Aleph Objects probably [has] the most useful and interesting array of tool heads for their 3D printers, and E3D is excited to contribute its expertise to a tool head that really pushes the limits of the technology—it’s a lot of fun collaborating with a like-minded company that also trusts their users to really engage openly and freely with the technology. There’s a lot more to come from this collaboration, and we feel like we’re just getting started,” E3D Online Ltd. Co-Founder and Director of Research and Development Sanjay Mortimer said.

The Aerostruder v2 Micro Tool Head is compatible with the LulzBot Mini 2 3d printer. For more info, visit LulzBot.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.