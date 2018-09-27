Aleph Objects Releases Open Source Hardware Filament, PETg by IC3D

Aleph Objects, manufacturer of LulzBot 3D printers, adds IC3D PETg filament to its diverse range of over 30 filament types available for purchase. This material is the second certified open source hardware filament available on LulzBot.com.

IC3D PETg material is made for mechanical and robotics applications due to its combination of strength, ductility, dimensional accuracy and high chemical resistance properties. The combination of reliability and ease of use will make IC3D PETg a popular choice for myriad 3D printing applications.

“IC3D’s commitment to open source hardware filament and to delivering premium quality products pairs perfectly with LulzBot 3D Printers,” Aleph Objects Product Specialist Adam Straight says. “We are excited to support IC3D PETg as a new addition to our expanding ecosystem of reliability and innovation.”

IC3D ABS is an Open Source Hardware filament that was first announced at RAPID+TCT 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Founded in January 2011, Aleph Objects is a Free Software, Libre Innovation and Open Source Hardware company. Headquartered in Loveland, CO, Aleph Objects designs, develops and manufactures the LulzBot line of 3D printers, parts and plastics; tools for evolved making.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.