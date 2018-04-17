Home / Design / Alibre Releases Alibre Design 2018

Posted by: DE Editors in Design, New Products April 17, 2018

Alibre announces the first major release of its Alibre Design product since its return to being privately owned in mid-2017. Alibre Design is a professional grade 3D product design suite. New in this release are:

  • a fully updated technology component stack;
  • on-premises licensing options for secure environments;
  • a viewer option for design inspection by stakeholders;
  • better support for high resolution (4k) displays;
  • import support for Solidworks 2018 and Autodesk Inventor 2018 parts and assemblies, and Parasolid v30;
  • miter flanges in sheet metal design; and
  • a new Home Window with recently used thumbnails and quick access to free training and community resources.
Image courtesy of Alibre.

Image courtesy of Alibre.

“This major refresh of Alibre Design provides our customers access to a cutting-edge design platform. This is the first of several exciting releases we have planned for 2018 that will continue to accelerate the growth of our product and our customers’ productivity,” says Max Freeman, CEO of Alibre, LLC.

For more information, visit Alibre. Read a related post here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

