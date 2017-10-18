Altair Buys Runtime Design Automation

Altair has acquired Runtime Design Automation (Runtime), a California-based technology company specializing in scalable solutions for high-performance computing (HPC). Runtime primarily serves customers leveraging electronic design automation (EDA) tools to design semiconductor devices such as CPUs, GPUs, chipsets and System on Chip (SoC) integrated circuits. The addition of Runtime’s technology and domain expertise expands Altair’s HPC technology footprint and leadership, complementing its PBS Works suite for secure workload management for HPC and cloud environments.

The Runtime team joins Altair to share and deliver innovative technologies to optimize the use of HPC for compute-intensive applications.

Runtime maximizes compute hardware and software license use. Runtime also provides designers with an advanced platform to develop and accelerate design flows.

“The addition of Runtime is synergistic with our technology roadmap to support the growing EDA and semiconductor market segments for HPC and our clients’ transitions to connected devices and hybrid systems,” says James R. Scapa, Altair’s founder, chairman and CEO.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.