Altair Debuts Click2Cast at EUROGUSS 2018

Altair Engineering, Inc. and solidThinking are showcasing a preview of Click2Cast 2018 for the first time at EUROGUSS, taking place from January 16-18, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany. Geometry creation and editing capabilities have been added for users to be able to design and optimize the entire casting process within a single environment. For the first time, component designers and downstream analysts will be able to communicate within a single user environment, including a broad range of tools that will help make changes to the component, evaluate areas of porosity, create remedial risers or sleeves, or cooling lines, re-evaluate and optimize the process for producing a high-quality part.

Ravi Kunju, vice president of Manufacturing Solutions at Altair.

While the official release is planned for March 2018, booth visitorscan sign up for a free trial and experience the capabilities firsthand. The new version contains the following key enhancements:

completely new user environment based on the Inspire framework with geometry creation and editing capabilities;

ability to create runners, risers, chillers, over-flows, sleeves and modify them on the fly;

automatic generation of core geometries (ready for 3D print export);

single-click solidification simulation;

enhanced visualization capabilities including temperature evolution on flowfronts;

dynamic and multiple sectional cuts; and

ability to read multiple file formats.

