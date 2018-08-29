Altair Debuts Disruptive Licensing Model for solidThinking Suite

Altair is introducing a new software licensing model for its solidThinking suite of simulation-driven design software. Based off of Altair’s units-based licensing model, solidThinking Units (sTUs) will share similar and distinct advantages. Under sTU licensing, customers will now have access to all software titles available through the solidThinking suite as well as the ability to run these applications on-demand locally or in the cloud.

“We believe the frictionless access to our entire solidThinking suite and cloud resources through this single licensing model is a market first and compelling offering for SMB and some enterprise customers,” says James R. Scapa, founder, chairman and CEO of Altair. “The new licensing provides tremendous value and flexibility to organizations that are just beginning with simulation, have limited simulation resources, or require a comprehensive simulation solution that cost-effectively scales with growth.”

The Altair solidThinking suite packages a subset of software titles available through the Altair HyperWorks offering to rapidly explore, investigate and create structurally efficient, manufacturable product concepts and electromechanical systems. Inclusive of robust solutions for model-based development, generative design, hybrid concept modeling, multiphysics analysis, manufacturability and photorealistic rendering, each delivers an intuitive user experience for the specialized needs of designers, design engineers and manufacturing professionals with little or no experience with simulation, according to Altair.

Packaged as a comprehensive subset of applications available through the broader Altair HyperWorks suite, sTUs are less expensive than HWU’s and priced right for SMB customers. Previously licensed as individual products, under the new sTU licensing, customers will be able to access to the entire solidThinking software suite. For example, customers with a single seat of Altair Inspire will now have access to nine software applications currently available through solidThinking. sTU licensing will soon provide the flexibility to run enabled solidThinking software applications locally or in the cloud from anywhere, at any time. This model lowers the barrier of entry for organizations with limited IT and compute resources to ramp up simulation-driven design capabilities. For those with a higher simulation maturity-level, the new licensing allows organizations to easily and cost-effectively scale resources to meet increased simulation demand.

The upgrade to sTU licensing is available to all solidThinking customers by contacting their appropriate representative:

solidThinking Lease Customers : no-cost upgrade to sTU licensing enables immediate access to all software titles in the solidThinking suite as well as the ability to run enabled applications in the cloud.

: no-cost upgrade to sTU licensing enables immediate access to all software titles in the solidThinking suite as well as the ability to run enabled applications in the cloud. solidThinking Paid-up Maintenance Customers : all legacy paid-up licenses will be converted to sTU licensing with all the benefits for the same cost currently paid for annual maintenance.

: all legacy paid-up licenses will be converted to sTU licensing with all the benefits for the same cost currently paid for annual maintenance. solidThinking Paid-up Customers Out-of-Maintenance: regional incentive offers to upgrade to sTU licensing are available for a short time through the end of the year.

For more info, visit Altair.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.