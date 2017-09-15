Altair Engineering Acquires Componeering

Altair has acquired Componeering Inc., a Helsinki, Finland-based technology company specializing in structural analysis and design of composite structures. Componeering, now Altair Engineering Finland Oy, is the developer of ESAComp composites simulation software. Originating through a European Space Agency (ESA) project, ESAComp is a staple technology throughout the aerospace industry and has expanded many industries where composite material structures are found, including marine, automotive, rail transportation, alternative energy and machinery.

The initial collaboration between Altair and Componeering was prompted by a mutual client, RUAG Space, who approached Altair to see if it was possible to transfer data between the two software packages. This led to the joint development of a bidirectional interface to meet the customer’s needs, according to Altair.

ESAComp is software for the design and analysis of composites, ranging from conceptual and preliminary design of layered composite structures to advanced analyses for final design verification. The foundation of ESAComp’s micromechanical and solid/sandwich laminate analyses capabilities is its comprehensive material database. The software also includes analysis tools for structural elements including flat and curved panels, stiffened panels, beams and columns, and bonded and mechanical joints. ESAComp’s capabilities for early design of composites are complementary to the detailed analysis and optimization capabilities of OptiStruct and Multiscale Designer for composite material structures.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.