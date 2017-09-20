Altair Extends Strategic Relationship with HPE

Altair has entered into a multi-year original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement with HPE. This agreement represents an expansion of the long-term partnership between HPE and SGI (who HPE recently acquired). HPE will now be able to include Altair’s PBS Professional workload manager and job scheduler on all of HPE’s high performance computing (HPC) systems.

PBS Professional gives HPE cluster users a solution for HPC workload management. As an HPE-integrated product, PBS Professional optimizes job scheduling on HPE Apollo and HPE SGI servers to achieve the highest levels of system use. PBS Professional is also integrated with HPE’s HPC system management solutions: HPE Insight Cluster Management Utility for (CMU) for HPE Apollo and HPE ProLiant platforms as well as HPE SGI Management Suite for HPE SGI 8600 systems.

For more info, visit HPE and Altair.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.