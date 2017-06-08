Altair FluxMotor Software Tool Enables Machine Design

Altair has released FluxMotor, a dedicated platform focusing on the pre-design of electric rotating machines. FluxMotor is part of Altair’s HyperWorks CAE Suite, which includes Flux software for low frequency electromagnetic and thermal simulations. The software tool allows users to design and create machines from standard or customized parts, as well as to intuitively add windings and materials to run a selection of tests and compare machine capacity.

The software reportedly allows motor specialists to define machines and assess their technical-economic potential within minutes. According to the company, FluxMotor’s working environment is designed to ensure a better visualization of machine performances, enabling computations that can easily be connected to Flux finite element software and other tools within the HyperWorks suite for more advanced studies, including multiphysics optimization capabilities.

The software features dynamic libraries that offer standard or customized options ready to be used to compose motors; facilitated project management for quick access to past studies and ability to manage many products; computing methods using high power of finite element modeling; and automatically driven workflow.

Capabilities of FluxMotor:

A design environment, with dedicated interface, helps motorists to finalize machine, step by step within minutes.

Four winding modes help users to find the right winding architecture.

help users to find the right winding architecture. Parts library focuses on the visualization and choice of parts; standard libraries are available.

focuses on the visualization and choice of parts; standard libraries are available. Standard parts, magnets and slots can be edited and customized for unlimited configuration.

and can be edited and customized for unlimited configuration. Comprehensive and scalable material database .

. Automated standard and relevant tests are ready to be performed .

. The motor catalog environment allows easy management of motors and projects, helping the user to classify the machine and offers a quick access to past studies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.